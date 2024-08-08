ETtoday 新聞雲| ETtoday App| 雲論粉絲團| 我要投稿| 我要申訴| 手機版

JK羅琳，你錯了！　給JK羅琳的一封信

我們想讓你知道…每個人都有權利不受歧視地從事體育運動，女人當然也是。

▲ 「台灣女拳王」林郁婷5比0完勝挺進金牌戰。（圖／路透）

● 王婉諭／時代力量黨主席

巴黎奧運女子拳擊57公斤級4強賽，「台灣女拳王」林郁婷3回合皆以5比0奪下勝利，擊敗土耳其選手卡拉曼（Esra Yildiz Kahraman），搶下金牌戰門票，也是台灣首位打進奧運拳擊金牌戰的選手。

這幾天，林郁婷遭到了撲天蓋地的網路霸凌，J.K. 羅琳赤裸裸的歧視言論、拿不出證據卻不斷抹黑林郁婷性別問題的國際拳擊協會（IBA），讓大家為林郁婷感到非常不捨。

如果您也認同下這段寫給 J.K. 羅琳的公開信，歡迎轉貼分享給您的國內外友人，一起理直氣壯地支持林郁婷，替林郁婷加油！

J.K. 羅琳，你錯了！

「每個人都有權利不受歧視地從事體育運動，女人當然也是。」

我必須指出，近日您針對林郁婷的許多言論，都是錯誤的。不是因為她是我的同胞，我才來指正您，而是因為您的言論有巨大的影響力，我必須盡自己的一份力量，留下不同的聲音，為了可能遭受您言論傷害的女性說話。

▲ J.K. 羅琳的言論有巨大的影響力，可能因此讓其他人受到傷害。（圖／路透社）

身為一個政黨的女性主席，我知道站上公眾舞台的女性，會遭受多少原本不該屬於她的責難。當我們拿著麥克風，有些人說我們太像男人，不夠陰柔，不夠女人。當林郁婷戴上拳擊手套，有些人說她太過強壯，不夠柔弱，不夠女人。

身為一個愛運動、學生時代當過體操社長的女性，我太清楚在社會的男性凝視中，有多少身為女人應該有的樣子，但那不該是限制女人發展的鐵架，裝扮上的、個性上的、肢體上的。

毫無疑問，林郁婷是一個生理女性。早在她1995年出生在台灣，她就領到了第一個數字是2的身分證號碼。在台灣，這代表醫院與戶政機關的生理性別判定，這是100％可以信賴的客觀事實。

這麼多年來，林郁婷參加各項賽事，僅在2023年遭到國際拳擊協會（IBA）因「性別生化指數」未通過檢驗，取消了獎牌資格。然而，國際奧會（IOC）已經指出，這是一個武斷的決定，有悖良善治理。

而且，2024巴黎奧運拳擊工作小組（PBU）是以2020東京奧運拳擊規則為基準制定，這個規則，又是基於2016由IBA籌辦的里約奧運來制定，這些醫療判定規則，也適用於絕大多數的國際賽事。

林郁婷參加拳擊比賽的傑出表現，為她帶來撲天蓋地的網路罷凌與性別質疑，我認為這不是她應得的，僅僅因為他是一個女人。

最後，我希望複述一次 IOC 的聲明，每個人都有權利不受歧視地從事體育運動，女人當然也是。

▲ 每個人都有權利不受歧視地從事體育運動，女人當然也是。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

J.K. Rowling, You Are Wrong

“Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.” Women, too.

Many of your recent remarks about Yu-Ting Lin are not just incorrect, they are unjust. It's not because she is my fellow citizen that I feel compelled to correct you, but because your words have significant influence. It is my duty to offer a different perspective and speak up for the women who might be hurt by your tweets.

As a female leader of a political party in Taiwan, I am well aware of the excessive criticism women face when they step onto the public stage. When we hold a microphone, some say we are too masculine, not feminine enough. When Yu-Ting Lin puts on boxing gloves, some say she is too strong, not delicate enough, not womanly enough.

But we must stand up again even if we are down for counts.

As a woman who loves sports and was the director of the gymnastics club during my school days, I am all too familiar with the heavy societal expectations of what a woman should look like. These expectations should not be the yellow wallpaper that limits a woman's development, whether in appearance, personality, or physicality.

▲ Heavy societal expectations should not be the yellow wallpaper that limits a woman's development.（Photo／Reuters）

There is no doubt that Yu-Ting Lin is biologically female. She received her identification number, starting with the digit 2, when she was born in Taiwan in 1995. In Taiwan, the number on the ID card signifies the hospital and government's determination of her biological sex, a physical fact that is 100% reliable.

"The International Boxing Association (IBA)'s recognition has long been withdrawn by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2023 due to governance issues and alleged corruption."

In 2023, Yu-Ting Lin lost her bronze medal qualification based on the "biochemical" tests mandated by the IBA rather than DNA testing, solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO's unilateral statement. Some question whether Yu-Ting Lin is a DSD (Differences of sex development), but no scientific evidence shows that DSD directly affects athletic performance. In fact, the diversity in genes and hormones makes each individual unique, contributing to the beauty and diversity of the world and the exciting performances at the Olympics.

Since 2013, Yu-Ting Lin has participated in various competitions without any issues. The IOC has emphasized that the IBA's decision was arbitrary and contrary to principles of good governance.

Furthermore, the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU) based its medical regulations on those of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, based on the 2016 Rio Olympics organized by the IBA. These medical determination rules apply to most international competitions.

Yu-Ting Lin's outstanding performance in boxing has brought her overwhelming online bullying and gender questioning. This is not what she deserves, simply because she is a woman.

In conclusion, I wish to reiterate the IOC's statement: "Every person has the right to practise sport without discrimination." Women, too, deserve this right, and we must strive to make it a reality.

▲ Every person has the right to practise sport without　discrimination. Women, too.（Photo／Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee）

● 本文獲授權，轉載自「王婉諭」臉書。以上言論不代表本網立場。歡迎投書《雲論》讓優質好文被更多人看見，請寄editor88@ettoday.net或點此投稿，本網保有文字刪修權。





關鍵字: 林郁婷 2024奧運 JK羅琳 性別 變性 王婉諭 雲論

