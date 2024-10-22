美海軍第七艦隊穿越海峽又在聲明中「偷渡搞鬼玩花樣」

▲ 美軍驅逐艦（USS Halsey , DDG-97）。（圖／取自USS Halsey粉絲專頁）



● 張競／中華戰略學會資深研究員

2024年10月20日美國海軍導彈驅逐艦USS Higgins （DDG76）協同加拿大皇家海軍巡防艦HMCS Vancouver（FFH 331）穿越台灣海峽，第七艦隊發表新聞稿如下：

U.S. 7th Fleet Destroyer and The Royal Canadian Navy Conduct Bilateral Transit in the Taiwan Strait

By U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

TAIWAN STRAIT –

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins （DDG 76） and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Oct. 20 （local time） through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a high seas corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. Higgins and Vancouver’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States’ and Canada’s commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle. The international community’s navigational rights and freedoms in the Taiwan Strait should not be limited. The United States rejects any assertion of sovereignty or jurisdiction that is inconsistent with freedoms of navigations, overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea and air.

▲ 美國海軍第七艦隊20日發表新聞稿中，在描述台灣海峽國際法條定位時，硬是加上「high seas」。（圖／擷取自美國海軍網站）



但在描述該兩艦所航經水域國際法條定位時，其所使用下列文字內容，再度惡質「偷渡搞鬼玩花樣」，硬是加上【high seas】兩字：

through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a 【high seas】 corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state.

請各位對比2024年5月8日USS Halsey（DDG97）以及2024年8月22日USS Ralph Johnson（DDG114）穿越台灣海峽新聞稿中，描述該艦所航經水域國際法條定位時，其所使用下列文字內容，就會發現其所使用論述文字，除增加【high seas】兩字之外，其他完全相同；第七艦隊此種在新聞稿中偷渡搞鬼玩花樣，刻意將航經水域搞出個國際法條上並不存在，子虛烏有之high seas corridor，簡直是無賴行為。

▲▼ 美國海軍第七艦隊2024年5月8日及2024年8月22日穿越台灣海峽後發布的新聞稿中。（圖／擷取自美國海軍網站）



讓我在此嚴肅指出：

台灣海峽內沒有「公海」【high seas】！

台灣海峽內沒有「公海」【high seas】！

台灣海峽內沒有「公海」【high seas】！

《聯合國海洋法公約》（UNCLOS: United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea）全文中，只有high seas，但是絕對沒有high seas corridor這個名辭；大國海軍發新聞稿，偷渡搞鬼玩花樣，刻意加上國際法條上並不存在用辭，同時亦有違台灣海峽內部水域法理地位；同時更與以往所發佈新聞稿用辭不同，若非負責審視新聞稿之軍法官素養低劣，就是上層領導品質惡質，存心胡扯創造讓人混淆冒充國際法用辭。

在此種狀況下，還敲鑼打鼓聲稱要維護國際法理，豈不可笑至極？外交部條法司幕僚豈能坐視不理，外交部長難道口中噎滷蛋，空有耶魯博士學位，但不知道要說明澄清？視而不見聽而不聞令人痛心！

▲ 外交部長林佳龍。（圖／翻攝林佳龍臉書）

